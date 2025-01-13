Menu Explore
Gujarat: Police search for school principal booked for raping ex-student during alumni meet

ANI |
Jan 13, 2025 12:47 AM IST

The principal allegedly raped the girl on December 1, 2024, when she visited the school campus to attend an alumni gathering

Police launched a search for a school principal after booking him for alleged rape of a former student on the sidelines of an alumni meet in Bharuch of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

Representative image: Police in Gujarat are searching for a school principal charged with allegedly raping his former student during an alumni meet(PTI)
Representative image: Police in Gujarat are searching for a school principal charged with allegedly raping his former student during an alumni meet(PTI)

The complainant stated that the principal had sexually assaulted her in the past also when she was a class 10 student of the private school in 2021-22. She didn't report the earlier incident as the accused threatened her into silence, police said.

Also Read: Jharkhand principal forces 80 girls to remove shirts, go home in blazers

An FIR has been registered against the accused principal, Kamlesh Raval, on charges of rape, assault, criminal intimidation, aggravated sexual assault and sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police inspector VS Vanzara.

Also Read: Kerala sportsperson raped over 2 years; over 60 allegedly involved, including coaches; 6 held: Report

The principal allegedly raped the girl on December 1, 2024, when she visited the school campus to attend an alumni gathering, he said.

A complaint was registered after the girl confided in her parents.

Her complaint revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Raval in 2021-22 when he was the acting principal of the school where the girl was a class 10 student.

Also Read: Students clean toilets at govt school in Tamil Nadu, principal suspended

The girl didn't report the incident in the past as the accused threatened her with dire consequences, Vanzara said.

Police are looking for the accused. The district Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) is investigating the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
