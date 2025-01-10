Gujarat rewards 11 cr to 970 informants for drug seizures in 3 years

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has awarded over ₹11 crore to 970 informants for assisting in apprehending drug dealers over the past three years, officials said on Friday. 64 individuals received ₹ 51,202 through the director general of police (DGP) committee (Representative photo)

“Of this amount, 64 individuals received ₹51,202 through the director general of police (DGP) committee, and 169 people were rewarded ₹6,36,86,664 through the Home department. Another 737 individuals are set to receive ₹5,13,40,680 upon approval by the narcotics control bureau (NCB) committee,” an official said.

These rewards were distributed following the seizure of 87,607 kg of drugs valued at ₹16,155 crore and the arrest of over 2,500 individuals since late 2021, according to a statement released by the government.

“The success of Gujarat’s unique reward system for combating drug trafficking highlights its effectiveness. Gujarat is the first state in India to implement such a program,” the official added.

Initiated in 2021, the reward system offers cash incentives of up to 20% of the seized drugs’ value to informants. Police officers and government employees can earn up to ₹2 lakh per case, capped at ₹20 lakh over their career. Individuals assisting with office work related to drug cases receive ₹2,500 per case.

Reward eligibility is determined by the accuracy and details of the informant’s information and the risks involved. For police and government workers, factors like effort, operational risk, alertness, and criminal apprehension are evaluated. If an informant or government worker dies, the reward is granted to their legal heir or nominated individual. However, officers uncovering drugs as part of routine duties are not eligible for these special rewards.

Gujarat has seen a series of massive busts of the narcotic drug as authorities continue their crackdown.

Last year in November, the NCB, the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation seized 700 kg of methamphetamine and arrested eight suspected Iranian nationals from a foreign vessel off the Porbandar coast. In October they seized 518kg of cocaine from the factory of a major pharmaceutical company in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar.

Officials said that the drugs seized included methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and synthetic drugs among others.

Home minister Harsh Sanghavi, while launching the reward system, emphasised the importance of combating drug abuse, which he described as a “societal weakness that is crucial for the youth to avoid it.” He urged citizens to report drug-related activities to the police or the Home department.

“This reward system has helped Gujarat become a leader in catching drugs in India. Earlier, drug problems were mainly in cities, but now they have spread to villages too. By giving rewards, Gujarat has made more people join the fight against drugs. The system has worked so well that other states might follow Gujarat’s example,” the government’s statement read.