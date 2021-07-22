Gujarat schools for classes 9-11 to reopen from July 26 with 50% capacity

The Gujarat government on Thursday allowed the reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50% capacity with all coronavirus-related guidelines in place. The government said students who are willing to attend physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents, according to news agency ANI. The move came in the wake of a rapid fall in Covid-19 cases.

Schools have already opened for students of class 12 since July 15, even though physical attendance has not been made mandatory. The government has also allowed physical classes technical institutions with 50 per cent attendance while following all pandemic-related protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation etc.

On July 8, the government lifted the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas in Gujarat and allowed the resumption of coaching classes for students of class 9 to post graduate courses along with competitive exams with 50 per cent attendance.

Gujarat on Thursday reported 34 new cases of the virus taking the total number of active cases to 370, according to the health department bulletin. There was no death recorded in the last 24 hours, while 53 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

As many 5,08,576 people received their vaccines against the virus during the day of whom 2,67,293 people between the age group of 18-44 got their first dose.