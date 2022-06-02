Gujarat woman set to marry - herself. Heard of 'sologamy'?

A Vadodara woman is to marry herself in an act of 'self-love' and 'self-acceptance'. Kshama Bindu, 24, will take the 'saat phere', or xxx (seven circles?), with herself on June 11, according to The Times of India, to whom she said she doesn't want to be married but does 'want to become a bride'.

The idea of 'self-marriage' appears to be a growing relationship trend, with several people across the world tying the knots with themselves.

This new type of relationship has been called 'sologamy', or 'self-marriage'.

Bindu's 'self-marriage' is possibly the first of its kind in Gujarat, and probably even India. She told TOI she did some research to find out if any other woman had married herself but could not find any. "Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country."

According to Bindu, 'self-marriage' is a "commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself". She said it is also "an act of self-acceptance".

"People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding," she declared.

Bindu, who works for a private firm, said that while some people might perceive the marriage as 'irrelevant', she is trying to portray that 'women matter'.

She has reportedly written five vows for her wedding that will be held at a temple.

She is also set to go on a two-week honeymoon to Goa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON