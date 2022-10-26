Gujarati New Year: PM Modi, other leaders extend wishes ahead of assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians across party lines extended their wishes to Gujaratis on the occasion of ‘Gujarati New Year’ on Wednesday. The wishes from politicians poured in as Gujarat is scheduled to go to the assembly elections later this year.

“Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujaratis…!! May the new year starting today light up your life and lead you on the path of progress.... Happy new year with new resolutions, new inspirations and new goals with the aspiration that Gujarat always rises to the heights of achievement…” Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also tweeted on the occasion and wished for collective good health and success. “May Dipotsav and New Year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your life, may your health be good and may you scale the highest peaks of success in this glorious journey of ‘Sauno Saath - Sauno Vikas’..,” he tweeted in Gujarati.

Union home minister Amit Shah wished for joy and happiness on the New Year and also, prayed for Lord Krishna’s blessing for everyone, wishing on Govardhan Puja in separate tweets.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal whose party is making maiden entry into Gujarat polls also tweeted, “To Gujarat and all the people of Gujarat, I wish this New Year of Vikram Samvat with new thoughts, new hopes and new resolutions to bring you and your family happiness, prosperity and good health. Jay Shree Krishna.”

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the day by visiting Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar to perform darshan and aarti. Sharing pictures from his visit, he tweeted, “In the new year, Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar wished progress, happiness, peace and prosperity to Gujarat and all its citizens by performing darshan, archan and aarti.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union cabinet minister Parshottam Rupala, Congress’ Jignesh Mevani were among other leaders to pour early wishes.

Gujarati New Year begins on the Hindu month of Kartik on Shukla Paksha Pratipada and more often starts with Govardhan Puja, celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm.

