Gulmarg, Sonmarg receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir’s resort towns of Gulmarg and Sonmarg received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday. Officials said that Gulmarg received 2 inches of snow and Sonmarg one inch of snowfall bringing much cheer to hundreds of tourists staying there.

Sadna Top, Machil, and Gurez also received snowfall while rain lashed the rest of Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said more rain and snowfall was likely in parts of Kashmir before the weather will improve. “The weather is likely to improve in the late hours today [Thursday],” said an IMD official.

The snow and rainfall led to a dip in the temperatures and the horticulture department also issued an advisory asking fruit growers to speed up apple harvest.

IMD said that a fresh western disturbance was approaching the region and could result in heavy snowfall and rain.