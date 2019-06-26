1 militant killed in J-K’s Pulwama, body recovered

t least one militant was killed after a gunfight with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state.

A police official said the body of the militant was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed militant is being ascertained, the official said. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, has been recovered from the site of encounter, he added.

The operation began in the morning when the Indian Army and state police launched an operation in Branpathri forests in Tral following information about the presence of a group of militants there.

Also Read | As home minister, Amit Shah prepares for first visit to J-K

“Hiding militants opened fire at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. Intermittent firing exchanges are now going on between the security forces and the militants hiding in the area,” police sources said, according to news agency IANS.

Shah and home secretary Rajiv Gauba will fly to Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon and return a day later. Soon after his arrival, Shah will review the security situation in Valley at a high-level meeting.

He will also chair a meeting of the Unified Command – which comprises officers of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police – to review steps taken for a peaceful and terror-free Amarnath Yatra and discuss ongoing and future counterterror operations.

A total of 49 paramilitary troopers, including 40 in the February 14 Pulwama attack; 13 army soldiers; seven Jammu and Kashmir police personnel; and three special police officers have lost their lives this year in terror operations, according to state police data.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:48 IST