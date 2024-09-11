Gunfight erupts in J&K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped.

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Four heavily armed terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have been trapped in the area, according to people aware of the matter. Four terrorists affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have been trapped in Udhampur. (File)

A joint search operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence and contact with terrorists was established at the Kathua-Basantgarh border, a defence spokesperson said.

The area has been cordoned off and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, police said.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed terrorist organization, has been responsible for several deadly attacks in India, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

More details awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates