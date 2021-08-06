Home / India News / Gunfight in J&K’s Rajouri; 2 militants killed
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Gunfight in J&K’s Rajouri; 2 militants killed

Based on accurate intelligence from J&K Police, a joint operation was launched on Thursday night in the forested area
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district on Friday morning.

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “An encounter has started in Pangai village in Thanamandi area of Rajouri. Three to four militants are expected to be trapped.” Later, the army confirmed that two militants had died in the exchange of fire.

Based on accurate intelligence from J&K Police, a joint operation was launched on Thursday night in the forested area.

Meanwhile, police on Friday morning recovered two wireless communication sets, batteries and some torches during an operation that was launched near a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district.

Story Saved
