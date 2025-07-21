Gunmen kill man in broad daylight in Patna, police probe on

A person was shot dead by three gunmen in Patna's Dulhin Bazar locality on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Aditya alias Guddu. An investigation has been initiated and a manhunt has been launched.(PTI)

Talking to reporters, Patna City Superintendent of Police (SP), West, Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "The incident took place in the Sadavah area under the jurisdiction of Dulhin Bazar police station.

"After receiving information that a person was shot dead outside his residence by three gunmen, police personnel reached the spot and took the victim to the nearest hospital. He was declared dead on arrival," the SP said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that the land dispute appears to be the reason behind the incident.

An investigation has been initiated and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the police officer said.