Gurmeet Ram Rahim follower caught trying to enter Parliament with a knife

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:37 IST

The Parliament security personnel witnessed some tense moments when a man, allegedly carrying a knife, tried to enter the premises on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. The House in not in session currently and is scheduled to meet next for the winter session likely in December-January.

The man, sporting black shirt and jeans, has been identified as Sagar Insa. He is a resident of Laxmi Nagar and a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, ANI reports. He was trying to enter the Parliament House on a motorbike through the gate on the Vijay Chowk side when he was stopped and taken to the Parliament police station. Details are awaited.

In February, a high alert was sounded in the national capital after the car of an MP hit a barricade at the Parliament premises. The car belonged to a Congress lawmaker from Manipur and the scare was triggered when the car got stuck on the security spikes and set off the security siren.

The security personnel immediately took positions to thwart any hostile challenge as has been the standard operating procedure since the 2001 Parliament when five armed terrorists stormed Parliament in New Delhi on December 13, 2001, killing eight police officers and a gardener before they were shot dead by security forces.

In December 2018, a similar incident had led to a security alert after a taxi rammed the barricading pole at an entry point. The security siren was set off when the car collided with a pillar leading to a flurry.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:46 IST