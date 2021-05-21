Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted parole to meet ailing mother

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two followers, was granted parole on Friday to look after his ailing mother, a senior prison official said.

The official denied to comment on how long the parole was. “We will reveal information by evening. Every prisoner has a right to get parole and it was granted after taking feedback from administration and the police. We gave him a day-long parole last year too,” the official said.

Singh, who has been taken to Gurugram to meet his mother amid heavy police security, had sought parole four days ago.

Before this, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was given a day’s parole on October 24, 2020 to meet his mother, who was admitted in a Gurugram hospital. State jails minister Ranjit Singh had justified the parole at that time, saying it was given as per the law.

“There is a provision under the law that if there is an emergency in the family of the convict, he is allowed to visit his family under police protection,” Ranjit Singh had said.

Last week, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was hospitalised at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after his blood pressure dipped in the jail. He was discharged when all his health parameters were found to be in the normal range the next day.

