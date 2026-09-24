Mother-daughter's car smashed on Gurugram stretch where biker Sia Chauhan was rammed

A mother-daughter duo was allegedly abused, and their car was smashed by a suspect after he rammed their vehicle with his Mahindra Scorpio on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on August 27, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the same stretch where Delhi biker Shivani “Sia” Chauhan was allegedly rammed by a suspect with his car on September 13.

A screengrab from a dashcam on the victim’s car on August 27. (HT sourced)

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In the Chauhan case, Sector 56 police registered a case on its own after a video of the incident was circulated. Police had also invoked an attempt-to-murder charge against the car driver.

In the August 27 incident, the 45-year-old woman, a resident of Sector-55 along Golf Course Road, said the incident took place at 10.09pm. She told HT that an FIR against an unidentified suspect was lodged at the Sector 56 police station only on Tuesday, after several visits and repeated requests. She already had dashcam footage of the incident as evidence. HT has not verified the clip’s authenticity.

Also Read | Gurugram hit-and-run accused likely deliberately tried to hit woman biker: Police

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{{^usCountry}} The woman alleged that she was travelling towards the Sector-54 rapid metro station with her 24-year-old daughter when a black Scorpio bearing a temporary registration number rammed their grey Maruti-Suzuki Swift at AIT Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman alleged that she was travelling towards the Sector-54 rapid metro station with her 24-year-old daughter when a black Scorpio bearing a temporary registration number rammed their grey Maruti-Suzuki Swift at AIT Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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“A minor argument broke out, after which he drove ahead and blocked our path by intercepting our car,” the victim alleged in the FIR, accessed by HT. She alleged that the suspect then pulled out an iron rod kept inside his car, smashed their car headlight and fled from the spot immediately.

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The woman alleged that she approached police immediately after the incident, but no action was taken. “I was given the excuse that it is difficult to trace out the car with the temporary registration number. “I am terrified to disclose anything at present,” she said while recounting the incident involving the biker woman, whose accident video went viral after she uploaded it on social media.

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The woman alleged that the Scorpio driver hurled abuses at her and her daughter, but no such section was added.

The FIR in the August 27 case was registered against the Scorpio driver under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage of ₹20,000 and more but less ₹1 lakh ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Despite multiple attempts by HT, inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer (Sector 56), did not respond to queries regarding the case.