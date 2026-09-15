Gurugram hit-and-run sparks safety concerns among women bikers in NCR

A video of a woman biker being subjected to a deliberate hit-and-run in Gurugram on Sunday has sparked concern among women motorcyclists in Delhi-NCR, who said the incident highlighted the all-too-familiar risks they face almost daily from aggressive drivers, road rage and harassment. Riders said aggressive motorists, wrong-side driving and abrupt lane changes remain major concerns for two-wheeler users across Delhi-NCR. ((Screengrab))

The woman was injured after a man allegedly rammed his car into her following a road-rage incident on Golf Course Road. The incident, which was widely shared online, prompted Gurugram police to file a suo motu case in the matter.

Shabnam Akram, a 62-year-old Delhi-based biker who has been riding for nearly 40 years, said Sunday’s incident should not deter women from taking up motorcycling. “Yesterday’s incident is shocking, to say the least,” she said.

“I have spent years trying to get more young girls to ride motorcycles, because I believe it gives one a lot of confidence and a freedom to be who they really are. To me this incident really emphasises why even more women need to ride so that it becomes normal to see a woman ride and no longer remains a strange, one-off sighting,” Akram said.

She called for stringent punishment for those who endanger others on the road. “The severest penalties should be inflicted. The perpetrators might laugh at this, but would they be laughing if it was their sister or daughter? What would their own thoughts be if it was a woman driver in the car and a young man on the bike? Would it still be funny?” she said.

Ambika Yadav, another biker, said road rage was particularly intimidating for women because seemingly minor disagreements could quickly escalate into threats or physical confrontation. “Women should not have to prove that they deserve space on the road,” Yadav said.

Supriti Batra, a biker from Gurugram, said the incident reflected a fear many women riders grapple with while navigating the city’s busy roads.

“I often see a lot of women riders on the Gurgaon roads, and I always feel about how safe it is riding on these busy roads. The traffic around is generally pretty harsh, and you see a lot of criss-crossing happening, and I wonder how safe women are, probably, to be riding alone for that matter. It’s really hard to see these women riders out there and braving it in the kind of traffic that we have,” she said.

For many women, riding is also an assertion of independence. But repeated incidents of harassment, intimidation and road rage can discourage women from travelling alone, particularly during early mornings, late evenings or on stretches with limited policing.

Drunk driving is another major concern, with women riders saying intoxicated motorists often drive erratically, fail to maintain lanes and react aggressively when confronted.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, director at Nagarro and founder of the Trusee–Raahgiri Foundation, said women two-wheeler riders remained significantly under-represented because many felt unsafe navigating traffic dominated by rash and reckless driving.

“Every unsafe encounter, near miss, or aggressive driver can mean lost working hours, fewer deliveries, and reduced earnings,” Bhatt said. “For many women, riding is not just about commuting; it is their livelihood and a pathway to financial independence.”

Meanwhile, Nupur Kalra said that whenever she rides between Delhi and Gurugram, her family always tells her, “Ride safe.” “But how do I stay safe when someone else comes from the wrong side at 80 kmph? This is the daily reality for women riders in NCR. You can be careful, wear all the protective gear and ride at the right speed, but wrong-side driving, sudden lane changes without indicators and men in cars who think they can block your way can end everything in a second,” she told HT.

“For bikers, there is no second chance and no bumper to protect us. We are not asking for special treatment. We are simply asking people to drive responsibly and respect others on the road,” she said.