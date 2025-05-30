Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram: Man held for threatening to shoot female colleague, open firing in air

PTI |
May 30, 2025 10:53 PM IST

He was produced in a court on and remanded to four days' police custody for questioning.

A man who allegedly threatened to shoot a female colleague and fired several rounds in the air was arrested hours after the incident took place in Sector 44 here, police said.

The woman alerted police and an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. Upon seeing the police vehicle the accused fled..(iStockphoto)
The woman alerted police and an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. Upon seeing the police vehicle the accused fled..(iStockphoto)

They said a motorcycle was impounded and a country-made pistol along with two cartridges were recovered from the accused, Satyavrat alias Satya Pandit, a native of Gopalganj in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

He was produced in a court on and remanded to four days' police custody for questioning, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

According to the comaplaint filed by Laxmi Verma alias Mehak, from north Delhi and currently residing in Sector 44, she had been working with the accused in a private management company for the past one month.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Wednesday when she and her friend Anu Rajput were en route to the HUDA Market in Sector 53.

"When we reached near Kanhai colony, Satyavrat came on a bike, stopped in front of me and threatened to shoot me. He then took out his pistol and fired around four to five rounds in the air," the complainant told police.

She then alerted police and an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. Upon seeing the police vehicle the accused fled.

An FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station, following her complaint and the accused was arrested near a CNG pump in Sushant Lok area on Thursday, police said. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gurugram: Man held for threatening to shoot female colleague, open firing in air
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On