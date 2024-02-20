 Gurugram police declare massive fine for blocking ambulances, fire trucks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Gurugram police declare massive fine for blocking ambulances, fire trucks; check full details

Gurugram police declare massive fine for blocking ambulances, fire trucks; check full details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Gurugram DCP Virender Vij said zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident.

The Gurugram police have announced a fine of 10,000 to be imposed on individuals for not allowing ambulances, fire trucks to pass through amid heavy traffic in the city. Gurugram DCP Virender Vij said the zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of such incidents.

Traffic jam on Sohna Road in Gurgaon.(HT File)
Traffic jam on Sohna Road in Gurgaon.(HT File)

Offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without delay, the DCP said. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he said.

"The challaning amount is 10, 000 for the offence under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition," Vij said.

"Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients," he added.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also tightened its grip on enforcing road safety rules on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. In December last year, the police said that commercial vehicles operating on the first two right lanes of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, starting from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border, will be fined 500. However, an amount of 1,500 will be fined if the rules are breached for the second time.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij also chaired a meeting with senior officials to spread the word about the new rules implemented on the expressway. He said transporters were informed to ask the drivers to follow the rules and not to take the first two lanes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow Us On