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Gurugram: Student detained over suspected involvement in NEET paper leak

Police said that the Farrukhnagar student earlier lived in Sikar, Rajasthan and had studied there in a coaching institute for a considerable time to prepare for his medical entrance examination

Published on: May 13, 2026 10:22 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A first year Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student studying in an ayurvedic college in Uttarakhand was detained by Rajasthan police from Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar. He is suspected to be among one of the key links who had circulated the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that he had procured it for 15 lakh from another BAMS student hailing from Nashik in Maharashtra. (Representative file photo)

Police said that he had procured it for 15 lakh from another BAMS student hailing from Nashik in Maharashtra.

The Nashik suspect is a 3rd year student who studies in a college in Bhopal who had got the question leaked for 10 lakh.

It was via the Farrukhnagar student that the leaked questions had reached students in Sikar, Rajasthan along with the solutions, police said.

A senior official of Gurugram police said that the Farrukhnagar student earlier lived in Sikar, Rajasthan and had studied there in a coaching institute for a considerable time to prepare for his medical entrance examination.

Also Read: How a ‘guess paper’ from Churu led to NEET-UG, India’s biggest entrance test, being cancelled

Meanwhile, another senior Gurugram police official said that an internal inquiry was launched to gather information about the movements of the student hailing from Farrukhnagar.

“We are gathering information if he was in Gurugram or somewhere else before and on the day of the examination,” he said.

Officials said that the Rajasthan police team had questioned the suspect for several minutes at his home in front of his family members about his contacts and financial transactions. After strong suspicion, they took him away to Jaipur immediately via road, officials said.

 
rajasthan police gurugram police
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