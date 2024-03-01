 Gyanvapi row: SC agrees to hear plea against HC order on temple restoration suit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Gyanvapi row: SC agrees to hear plea against Allahabad HC order on temple restoration suit

Gyanvapi row: SC agrees to hear plea against Allahabad HC order on temple restoration suit

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 12:12 PM IST

The suit was filed by petitioners seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of the Gyanvapi mosque committee challenging an Allahabad High Court order on the maintainability of the lawsuits for the "restoration" of a temple. The court tagged the plea with other pending matters on the dispute.

The Supreme Court. (ANI)
The Supreme Court. (ANI)

"We will tag this with the main case," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Allahabad high court had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by the Muslim side, which contested the maintainability of the civil suit. The court order held that a civil suit seeking the restoration of a temple, pending before a Varanasi court, is maintainable. The HC had said that the "religious character" of a disputed place can only be decided by the court.

Also Read: Retd judge who allowed puja in Gyanvapi cellar made university ombudsman

The suit seeks the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. According to the Hindu side, the mosque is believed to be constructed on the remains of a temple, making it an integral part of the religious structure.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, responsible for the management of the Gyanvapi mosque, along with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and other parties, had argued against the maintainability of the suit. They contended that the suit was barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque: Hindu puja to continue in cellar as Allahabad HC dismisses plea

This Act prohibits the alteration of the religious character of holy sites as it stood on the day of India's independence, with the exception of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

The high court had held that the suit filed before the district court is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which forbids "conversion" of the "religious character" of a place from what existed on August 15, 1947.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On