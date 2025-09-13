H3N2 flu: Symptoms, precautions, treatment. All you need to know

Delhi health minister Pankaaj Singh on Friday said that there is no need for people to worry about the H3N2 flu as it is just a viral infection. He also said that hospitals in Delhi are fully prepared to handle any situation related to the flu, news agency ANI reported. The symptoms of H3N2 influenza include difficulty in breathing, high fever that lasts up to 3 to 4 days, sore throat, along with cough and cold(Representational Image)

Vice chairperson of medicine from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Ambuj Garg, said the H3N2 has been spreading more this time. He also advised patients to take rest and consult a doctor if the condition doesn't improve in five to six days.

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is a subtype of influenza that causes respiratory illness in humans. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including fever, cough and cold. While the disease is mild, it can cause serious symptoms in vulnerable sections of the population, including in children, people above the age of 65 and pregnant women. This virus not only affects humans but has been found in birds and pigs.

Symptoms

The symptoms of H3N2 influenza include difficulty in breathing, high fever that lasts up to 3 to 4 days, sore throat, along with cough and cold that may be severe and last several weeks. Most common symptoms also include headache, fatigue and lethargy, abdominal pain, body aches, nausea, diarrhoea and chills. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, it is important to seek medical advice. The doctor might prescribe antiviral medications to help relieve the symptoms and prevent complications, Dr. Shalmali Inamdar, Consultant, Physician and Adult Infectious Diseases, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, told HT.

Precautions

Precautions for staying safe from the H3N2 flu virus include wearing masks in public, drinking warm water and having nutritious food, warm milk, Doctor Ambuj Garg, vice-chairperson of medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said. To further prevent its spread, covering the nose and mouth when sneezing is essential, along with frequently rinsing hands with soap and water. If symptoms persist beyond five days, the patient should consult a doctor. The doctor also emphasised that avoiding crowded places and wearing masks is not mandatory at this stage.

Treatment

For treating patients with severe symptoms of the H3N2 virus, doctors prescribe antiviral medication that should be taken as advised by the doctor. Further, Oseltamivir, a type of antiviral drug, is usually prescribed for the treatment of H3N2. “But, until a blood report shows any sign of secondary infection, antibiotics should not be taken,” Dr. Shashikant Nigam, Consultant for Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, said.