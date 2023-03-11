H3N2 seasonal influenza cases surge: Which states are reporting infections?

H3N2 influenza cases are on the rise in India with an alarming increase in ICU admissions. While experts say there is no need to panic about the spread of the non-human influenza virus, they do advise taking more precautions. Cases from across the country are emerging as testing intensifies. Karnataka reported the first death due to the H3N2 virus after an man from Alur Taluk in Hassan district breathed his last on March 1 (PTI)

According to the most recent IDSP-IHIP (integrated health Information Platform) data, the states reported a total of 3038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various influenza subtypes, including H3N2, up until March 9. Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in different states.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda, a diabetic who suffered from hypertension, died because of the H3N2 seasonal influenza.

Haryana

Death of a 56-year-old lung cancer patient due to H3N2 seasonal influenza was reported from Haryana.

Gujarat

The state has three H3N2 cases and 77 H1N1 cases as of March 10th. According to state health minister Rushikesh Patel, there has been one death in the state due to H1N1.

What are symptoms of H3N2 influenza infections

According to a release from Union health ministry, approximately 92% of patients presented with fever, 86% with cough, 27% with breathlessness, 16% with wheezing, 16% with pneumonia, and 6% with seizures. Roughly 10% of patients required oxygen, and 7% required ICU care.

Dos and don'ts regarding H3N2 influenza infections

The health ministry has recommended some of the COVID-time protocols. Wearing masks in crowded places, washing hands frequently, not eating or touching the face and mouth without doing so, covering the face and mouth while coughing and sneezing are advised. It recommends avoiding physical contact and, if infected, avoiding spitting and having social interaction. (ALSO READ: India records two H3N2 virus deaths; experts advise caution, not panic)

Drink plenty of fluids, refrain from taking antibiotics or other medications other than paracetamol, and pay a visit to your doctor if needed, the release advises.