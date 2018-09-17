Hacking of IAF test: 5 candidates found cheating may be let off after warning

The five students involved in the cheating through remote hacking in Indian Air Force’s online test for airmen at the Rohtak centre on September 13 may Be let off after warning, police said on Sunday.

Talking to HT, Rohtak city SHO Jagbir Singh said, “Keeping in view the future of these children, they will be let off after a warning. However, they are being quizzed about the modus operandi of the gang involved and the details of exchange of money.

“These boys would be asked to identify the accused as after they are nabbed,” he added.

Fraud localised, say police

Meanwhile, the SHO said the operation of the fraudsters was “localised and nipped in the bud.”

This may mean a sigh of relief for the nearly 5 lakh candidates whose appeared in the examination at 524 centres in 97 cities across the country as IAF had officials had on Saturday said the test would not be cancelled if the crime is local in nature.

The IAF conducted the test for induction in the Airmen cadre from September 13 to 16 across the country. The SHO said two of the seven accused, identified as Hardik and Sombir, have so far been arrested.

The Haryana police is conducting raids in Delhi and Gurgaon to nab the remaining five accused behind the hacking.

“Among those on the run are Aditya, who runs a computer centre in Gurgaon; JS Dahiya, a former principal of the ITI, Jhajjar; Sanjay Ahlawat, an aide of Dahiya, who runs a coaching centre; Jatinder Siwach and Sahil, he said, adding that they charged Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per candidate.

The SHO said while the photographs of those on the run are being pasted at public places near their possible hideouts in Haryana and Gurugram.

A total of 350 candidates — 175 each in the morning and evening shift — appeared for the test in Rohtak. It was in the evening test that the hackers were spotted by a vigilance team.

The hackers were allegedly giving answers to the candidates through a parallel network with the help of various experts.

The IAF had entrusted the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) with conducting the online exam

The C-DAC, an autonomous body of thedepartment of electronics and information technology under the Ministry of communications and information technology, had further employed another private agency to conduct the examination.

