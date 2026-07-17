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'Had gone just to ask for money': Accused in Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder tells cops

Police said accused Rahul Meena entered the house early morning on April 22 using prior knowledge of a spare key while the victim was alone, and raped her.

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 02:17 PM IST
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The Delhi Police has filed a 973-page chargesheet in a city court against Rahul Meena, the former domestic help accused of rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer, police sources said on Friday.

The murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer in South Delhi has raised serious concerns over safety in households. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
The murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer in South Delhi has raised serious concerns over safety in households. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Police said Meena, dismissed in February over financial misconduct, entered the house early morning on April 22 using prior knowledge of a spare key while the victim was alone, and raped her.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the Civil Services examination, was found by her parents when they returned from the gym around 8 am and was declared dead when she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the charge sheet, Meena allegedly raped the woman and strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable after she resisted his demand for money. He then stole cash, estimated between 2 and 2.5 lakh, changed into the victim's brother's clothes and fled the scene.

Sources said the chargesheet stated that fingerprints, palm prints and thumb impressions recovered from the crime scene matched those of the accused, and his DNA matched samples collected from the victim's body. Police have listed 82 witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka the same evening after CCTV footage showed him entering the residential complex at 6:30 am and leaving at 7:20 am.

A senior police officer said Meena had a gambling habit and debts of 5-7 lakh from online gaming applications. During interrogation, he allegedly told investigators he went to the house "just to ask for money" and that the crime "just happened", the police officer said.

The victim's father is a senior IRS officer and her mother a dentist.

 
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Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
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Home/India News/'Had gone just to ask for money': Accused in Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder tells cops
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