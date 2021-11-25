'Had Modi, Yogi wanted...': PM Modi's 10 quotes at Noida Airport inauguration

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Noida International Airport could have taken place in 2017, soon after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in the state as the project was conceptualised by the previous BJP government, PM Modi said as he addressed the event on Thursday at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. Going by the standard practice of politics, it would not have been frowned upon, PM Modi said, but BJP's politics is different from other parties that have been in power in Uttar Pradesh previously, the PM said. "We could have got photographed and the news would come at all newspapers. But this was the practice of the previous rule," PM Modi said.

Taking the opportunity to slam opposition parties, PM Modi said parties used to announce projects without estimating the expenses, without acquiring land and that's why so many projects did not see the light of the day.

Here are the top 10 quotes of PM Modi

1. Some political parties in our country have always put their self-interest first. The thinking of these people is self-interest, only their own, development of the family and the development of the area where they live. They think this is Vikas, while we follow the spirit of nation first, Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is our mantra

2. Infrastructure is not part of politics for us but part of national policy.

3. Previous governments deprived Uttar Pradesh of what it deserves. Be it scams, bad infrastructure, caste politics, UP was subjected to only criticism

4. UP people used to wonder whether their state will never have a positive image. But the same UP is leaving its marks today internationally.

5. After seven decades since Independence, Uttar Pradesh is getting its dues with the efforts of the double-engine government.

6. The Noida International Airport will be the logistics gateway of north India. This will make the entire region a powerful reflection of the National Gatishakti masterplan.

7. Now, Uttar Pradesh means Uttam Suvida (best facilities), nirantar nivesh (endless investment). Once this airport is ready, there will be five international airports.

8. The previous government of Uttar Pradesh even wrote a letter to the Centre asking it to stop the work of this airport.

9. Had Modi and Yogi wanted, we could have inaugurated the airport soon after we came to power. But this is not our politics.

10. We make sure the project does not hit any roadblocks midway. If there is a delay, there is a provision of penalty as well.