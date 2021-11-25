UP leaving international mark, says PM Modi as he lays foundation of Noida international airport in Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation of the Noida international airport near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the airport is touted to be India's largest upon its completion.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the airport, PM Modi said, “The new India of the 21st century today is building one of the best modern infrastructure. Better roads, better rail network, better airports are not just infrastructure projects but they transform the entire region, transforming people's lives completely.”

The Prime Minister stressed the Noida international airport would be the logistics gateway of northern India, adding this will make the entire region a "powerful reflection of the National Gatishakti Masterplan."

Along with Modi, who arrived earlier in the day to attend the event in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Also read | 'Ganna or Jinnah': Yogi's jibe ahead of polls at Noida Airport inauguration

Taking a dig at previous governments, Modi said they always showed “false dreams”. He also said after seven decades of Independence, Uttar Pradesh is finally getting what it has always deserved. “With the efforts of the government of double engine, today Uttar Pradesh is turning into the most-connected region of the country,” he said, lauding Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

“The same Uttar Pradesh is leaving its mark not only nationally but internationally,” Modi underlined.

Also read | Jewar airport to be Asia’s biggest: Scindia

The Noida international airport will be the state's fifth international airport and it is scheduled to be operational by 2024. The Noida airport will also be the second international flight transit hub to come up in the national capital region, and is aimed at decongesting Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Noida International Airport, Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/M1EnwoCWdC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

Being developed at an estmiated cost of ₹10,500 crore during its first phase, the Noida airport would have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the development of the airport is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector. The airport is strategically located and will serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas, the PMO earlier said.