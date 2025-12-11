Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav misled authorities in Goa fire probe: Cops' big reveal

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, being probed in the Goa nightclub fire case that killed 25 people, have been accused of misleading authorities probing the case. Luthra brothers are Delhi-based businessmen who owned the club Birch by Romeo Lane, which caught fire on December 6.(Instagram, AP)

During the hearing on their anticipatory bail pleas, Goa Police told the court that the Luthra brothers had shown no cooperation during the probe and had also misled the authorities about when they left India.

The duo, who run the Romeo Lane restaurant chain, left for Phuket shortly after a massive blaze tore through Birch by Romeo Lane, their North Goa nightclub in Arpora, late on December 6.

"There is no cooperation on the part of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, which disentitled them for extraordinary protection by this court. They have no business in Thailand. They left the country on December 7. Though they said that they had left on the night of December 6. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra misled the court, misled the authorities and left the country," Goa Police told the court, according to news agency ANI.

What happened on the night of the fire

The fire broke out during a musical night attended by nearly 100 people. Videos from minutes before the incident show performers dancing to Bollywood songs as electric firecrackers went off - a likely trigger for the blaze.

The nightclub's heavy use of flammable decor, lack of functional extinguishers and alarms, and a narrow access road that forced fire engines to stop nearly 400 metres away turned the venue into a fatal trap.

By the time the flames were brought under control, 25 people, five tourists and 20 employees, had died, most from inhaling toxic smoke while trapped in the basement.

Investigation, arrests and escape

The incident sent shockwaves through Goa during peak holiday season. Police arrested four staff members and launched a search for the Luthras.

Investigators later found that the brothers booked their Thailand flight while the fire was still being fought and left India hours later.

Their business partner Ajay Gupta was arrested in Delhi earlier and has since been taken to Goa for further questioning.

What the Luthra brothers claim?

In their bail petition, the Luthras claim they are only licensees, not owners, of the building where the nightclub operated. They argue they were in Thailand for a business meeting, had no intention of evading authorities, and were not present at the club when the fire broke out.

They are seeking four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so they are not arrested immediately upon their return.

Both Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav have already been detained in Thailand and expected to be deported soon.