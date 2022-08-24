‘Had they not walked out…’: Nitish Kumar says BJP is all publicity and no work

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday hit out at the BJP during a special session at Assembly before the saffron party MLAs staged a walkout, and the Mahagathbandhan government, led by JD(U) and RJD, won the trust motion by a voice vote.

Kumar said the BJP-headed NDA government at the Centre is doing no work and is only engaging in publicity. “We were getting totally frustrated. This is why we have realigned with the RJD and other opposition parties. We will work for the state's development,” the Bihar CM told the Assembly.

As BJP MLAs protested against Kumar's criticism, the Bihar CM asked them to sit down and relax. He said they are kids and not truly aware of the eastern state's political developments.

During his address, Kumar further said he did not rekindle ties with the RJD for getting any specific post, implying he was not in the race to become the prime minister.

He added that everybody was aware how there was an attempt to weaken him during the 2020 Bihar Assembly election when the JD(U) was in coalition with the BJP.

“I was pressurised to become the CM, but the BJP never cared to make Sushil Kumar Modi the deputy CM or Nand Kishore Yadav and other old BJP leaders as ministers,” Kumar said, suggestiing that the saffron camp after coming to power in 2020 polls had tried to play the big brother in the alliance.

Kumar further said that in 2017 when he had demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid any heed to it. He said that now the BJP will do the same to “advertise” its and launched a fresh attack on the BJP for allegedly controlling the social media space and the press.

“Everyone is discussing only the Centre's work,” Kumar told the assembly.

Later, when BJP MLAs staged a walkout, Kumar said the move must have been directed by the party's top brass from the Centre. “You (BJP MLAs) are all running away. You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. I will be happy if you do so and land a role in the party. You all must have received orders from your top bosses,” the Bihar CM said.

Kumar ended his speech by saying that had the BJP MLAs not walked out, he could have spoken more against them

Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance government in Bihar proved its majority at the Assembly by securing 160 votes in its favour and zero against it with the BJP walking out of the House.

Before Kumar took the floor, his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke in favour of the trust motion.

Proceedings of the Legislative Assembly were earlier adjourned till 2pm, after which deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari took charge of the session. Ahead of the floor test, the BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned as the speaker of the state assembly after a no-confidence motion against him was moved by the MLAs of the ruling JD(U)-RJD coalition.

(With inputs from ANI)