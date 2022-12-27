Home / India News / Hailstorms in Assam damage houses, CM takes stock of situation

Hailstorms in Assam damage houses, CM takes stock of situation

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 02:51 PM IST

According to weather department officials, there has been a dip in temperatures across most parts of the northeast with upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh witnessing snow and rainfall taking place in parts of Assam

Chief minister Himanta Biswa shared a video of the hailstorm on social media (Twitter Photo)
Chief minister Himanta Biswa shared a video of the hailstorm on social media (Twitter Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

Hailstorms lashed parts of east Assam on Monday night with Dibrugarh district witnessing roads and trees covered in ice. Sharing a video of the hailstorm on social media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles in Dibrugarh were also damaged.

“Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged,” Sarma wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He said that he has instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused.

“Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it,” he added.

Also Read: Cold wave, winter chills grip north India: See today’s list of coldest places

According to weather department officials, there has been a dip in temperatures across most parts of the northeast with upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh witnessing snow and rainfall taking place in parts of Assam.

“Due to remnants of western disturbances coming down to lower latitudes, parts of Assam and rest of NE witness this kind of weather during winter,” said scientist at the Guwahati office of IMD Sunit Das.

According to Das, the weather is likely to remain like this till Tuesday.

Weather forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday predict a “very likely” occurrence of light snow at isolated places in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh and light to moderate rainfall in all seven states in the region.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out