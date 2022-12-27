Hailstorms in Assam damage houses, CM takes stock of situation

Hailstorms lashed parts of east Assam on Monday night with Dibrugarh district witnessing roads and trees covered in ice. Sharing a video of the hailstorm on social media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles in Dibrugarh were also damaged.

“Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged,” Sarma wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He said that he has instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused.

“Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it,” he added.

According to weather department officials, there has been a dip in temperatures across most parts of the northeast with upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh witnessing snow and rainfall taking place in parts of Assam.

“Due to remnants of western disturbances coming down to lower latitudes, parts of Assam and rest of NE witness this kind of weather during winter,” said scientist at the Guwahati office of IMD Sunit Das.

According to Das, the weather is likely to remain like this till Tuesday.

Weather forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday predict a “very likely” occurrence of light snow at isolated places in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh and light to moderate rainfall in all seven states in the region.

