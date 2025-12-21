Haji Mastan’s daughter seeks justice from PM Modi, Amit Shah in alleged abuse case

Haseen Mastan Mirza, who claims to be the daughter of late underworld don Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking justice in a case involving alleged rape, abuse and property theft. Haseen Mastan Mirza, who claims to be the daughter of late underworld don Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(Screengrab/ANI)

Haseen alleged that she was forcefully married in 1996 to her maternal uncle’s son, who she claimed raped her, abused her and stole her identity to usurp her property, ANI reported.

She also alleged that the man had been married eight times before her.

Haseen said she was a minor at the time and was pressured into the marriage, which led to immense trauma and three suicide attempts.

“I have requested Amit Shah, Modi ji, so many things are happening, rape, murder, every day, some or the other thing is happening. Just like it has happened with me, rape, attempt to murder, there was child marriage, my property was taken, and my identity was concealed. So I had said that if the law is strict, then the people will be scared of committing crimes,” she told ANI.

Haji Mastan died on June 25, 1994, due to cardiac arrest.

He was a prominent figure in Mumbai’s underworld, with interests in real estate and maritime smuggling, and was known for his associations with other underworld figures and Bollywood personalities.

Also Read | Haji Mastan’s son threatens Rajinikanth, says don’t show my dad as an ‘underworld don’

Appeal for justice on Instagram last week

Her appeal comes after a video she posted on Instagram last week highlighting her prolonged struggle for justice. In the video, she again appealed to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, saying she had not received justice for years.

Haseen praised the triple talaq law enacted by the Modi government but sought stricter laws to ensure immediate justice in such cases, alleging misuse of religious law.

“The triple talaq law is very good; that was a good law made by PM Modi, I was there at that time. In Islam, the triple talaq was being misused. The way Modi ji passed the bill, and the blessings of women are with him that he relieved them of such a law,” she said.

The case relates to allegations of rape, attempt to murder and illegal appropriation of property by the person she was allegedly forcefully married to in 1996.

Speaking about her ordeal, Haseen said she received little support, both as a child and later as an adult.

“I want the person who has done so much crime, has raped a child, left her to die... Even the police were asking, ‘What were you doing then?’ Today I am an adult, and no one is supporting me; back then, I was a kid. When I was thrown out of the house, no one supported me,” she said.

Don't drag father's name into the case: Haseen

Haseen also appealed to the public not to drag her father’s name into the case, saying the incidents occurred two years after his death.

“Firstly, I want to say that I feel really bad when I see my father being called like this, when I see such headlines. Ofcourse, I am his daughter, so name is taken, but I feel bad when there are such comments, but I am a daughter later, but he is Haji Mastan, I follow him, his ethics, however he lived his life,” she said.

“But this is not my father's story; it is not that I am his daughter that this is happening. This has happened after his demise. All this has happened. They say he has earned money that way and in other ways. But he has done good work his whole life, that is why I am standing in front of you safely. People have tried to kill me before,” she added.

Reiterating her allegations, she said, “I had a child marriage, my identity was concealed, I was raped, and there was an attempt to murder. I was married to my maternal uncle's son.

This incident happened in 1996. He raped me for property. I found out two years later that my father had passed away. I also attempted suicide three times. A law should be made that provides immediate justice!”

She further alleged that both she and her mother were pressured into accepting the marriage and that she was kept away from her family, unaware of her father’s death for two years.

“At that time, I was alone, the whole family was on my head, asking me what had happened. I had said that I would go to my baba (father), but two years later, I got to know he had passed away. After that, I thought there was no option at all. I ran away to a friend's house, and the next day I came back home. Mom cried, and I cried. After month one, my mom was pressured again,” she said.