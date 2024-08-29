 HAL in critical juncture, DK Sunil likely to be next chief | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
HAL in critical juncture, DK Sunil likely to be next chief

ByRahul Singh
Aug 29, 2024 12:52 PM IST

The current HAL chief, CB Ananthakrishnan, is set to retire on August 31 and DK Sunil, director (engineering and R&D), HAL, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top job

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set for a change of the guard at a time when the state-run plane maker is at a critical juncture –– it is grappling with a delay in the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) programme, working towards finalising a deal for joint production of jet engines in the country, awaiting orders worth tens of thousands of crores for new fighter planes and helicopters, and taking steps to boost exports, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The current HAL chief, CB Ananthakrishnan, is set to retire on August 31 and DK Sunil, director (engineering and R&D), HAL, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top job, the officials said.

“Accelerating the LCA Mk-1A programme will be one of the top priorities for the new HAL chief. The aircraft is an important element of the Indian Air Force’s modernisation plans,” said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

The new HAL chief will also take over at a time when HAL is negotiating a deal with GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India.

HAL in critical juncture, DK Sunil likely to be next chief
Follow Us On