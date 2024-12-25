HAL to start trial of new Tejas fighter jet in January next year

State-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to begin in January 2025 critical trials on the new Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A), involving the testing of the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range missile, the aircraft’s locally made electronic warfare suite and the Israeli Elta radar, as it now targets a March 31 deadline to deliver the first fighter jet to the Indian Air Force after completing the necessary certification requirements, senior officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The first aircraft was to be delivered to the IAF by March 31, 2024. (HT Photo)

Simultaneously, HAL is in talks with US firm GE Aerospace to expedite the delivery of the F404 engines for the new aircraft, with top Indian officials visiting America earlier this month to get a first-hand assessment of the 404 production line that has been restarted at a facility near Boston, the officials said, asking not to be named.

Also read | Question mark hangs over new Tejas fighter jet’s delivery timeline

GE has not committed to a delivery schedule for the 99 engines on order, but the US engine maker indicated to the Indian delegation, led by HAL chief DK Sunil, that the production issues have been resolved and the supply of the first units could begin in March 2025, HT has learnt.

The first few LCA Mk-1As are expected to be delivered to the IAF with reserve engines that will be replaced with the F404s as and when GE begins supplying them.

“The upcoming Astra missile firing, the electronic warfare suite testing and the ongoing software updates on the new systems are the final processes before HAL can deliver the first LCA Mk-1A to the IAF, which wants the aircraft to be delivered with a certain capability. The project has been plagued by some delays, but HAL has the capability and capacity to catch-up in production once the F404 engines start coming in,” said one of the officials cited above. The electronic warfare suite consists of the radar warning receiver and the advanced self-protection jammer.

Also read | 7 facts about the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas used by Indian military

The first aircraft will be delivered to the IAF in the desired configuration by March 31, he added.

The IAF is concerned about the current pace of the LCA Mk-1A programme because of the possible risks a delay in the induction of new fighter planes could pose to the air force’s combat effectiveness. The air force ordered 83 Mk-1A fighters for ₹48,000 crore in February 2021 and plans to buy 97 more Mk-1As at a cost of around ₹67,000 crore.

The first aircraft was to be delivered to the IAF by March 31, 2024, but that didn’t happen due to a combination of factors including delays in some key certifications and GE’s inability to supply the engines on time. The US firm should have delivered six engines to HAL in the financial year 2023-24.

“GE had stopped the F404 production line at Lynn in Massachusetts a few years ago. When they restarted that production line there were some issues related to the certification of parts and components. Those issues have been fixed. HAL officials also held talks with GE’s critical vendors earlier this month, and things seem to be on track now,” said a second official.

To be sure, there is still no clarity on the final delivery schedule though both GE and HAL are optimistic about the early supply of engines after the latest round of talks. HAL will keep building the planes and delivering them to the IAF with Category B engines (reserve ones), which will be replaced by the F404s when they arrive.

Replacement does not take time, but the numbers that GE can deliver every year will be clear only after the first engine rolls out of the production line in Massachusetts, said the first official.

HAL has set up a new production line in Nashik for LCA Mk-1As to meet IAF’s growing needs. The state-run firm says it can build 16 LCA Mk-1As every year in Bengaluru, and the Nashik line will help it ramp up production to 24 jets.

LCA Mk-1A is an advanced variant of the LCA Mk-1, which has already been inducted by the IAF. LCA is set to emerge as the cornerstone of IAF’s combat power in the coming decade and beyond.

IAF, the world’s fourth largest air force, is expected to operate around 350 LCAs (Mk-1, Mk-1A and the future Mk-2), with a third of those already ordered, some inducted, and the rest figuring prominently on the air force’s modernisation road map and expected to be contracted in the coming years.

In October, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said HAL must stick to its promise of producing 24 aircraft every year to offset the delay, while stressing that lessons learnt should guide critical future projects, including the LCA Mk-2 and the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA), a stealth fighter.

HAL is also negotiating a deal with GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in June 2023 to produce 99 F414 engines for the LCA Mk-2 programme. The deal will involve 80% transfer of technology (ToT) and is estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

The joint production of the engines will help the country overcome a striking technology gap, lay the foundation for indigenous development of bigger jet engines and possibly open doors to exports.