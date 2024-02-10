Haldwani violence: Curfew partially lifted; 6 rioters killed, 5 arrested | Top updates

Haldwani violence: Authorities on Saturday lifted the curfew from the outer areas of violence-hit Haldwani in Uttarakhand, two days after restrictions were imposed as communal tensions and violence gripped the town over a demolition drive. Six rioters were killed in Thursday's violence, officials said. However, the curfew will remain in place in the Banbhoolpura area where massive violence took place. The internet services also remain suspended in violence-hit Haldwani, the police said. Security personnel walk past bricks and stones scattered on a road, a day after the religious clashes sparked following the destruction of a madrassa (an Islamic school) in Haldwani district of the northern state of Uttarakhand on February 9, 2024. (AFP)

The violence in Haldwani began on Thursday after the district administration conducted the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa. According to the police, a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land, however, it triggered the mob who then attacked the officials to stop the demolition. The rioters pelted stones and set vehicles on fire outside the Banbhoolpura police station.

Here are the top updates:

According to the police, five people have been arrested so far, and 19 others have been identified against whom three FIRs are registered over violence. Another 5,000 people have also been included in the FIR, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, PN Meena said. The police informed that the situation in Haldwani is under control. “Curfew continues in Banbhoolpura….CCTV footage is being checked...Five people died and three people were seriously injured. Several police officials were also injured,” state additional director general of police (ADG) law and order AP Anshuman said. While the shops on the outskirts of Haldwani have opened on Saturday, all schools and colleges will remain shut, officials said. Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “Minorities are being tortured in the entire country. So, if this would happen then the public will come out on the streets.” Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the violence-hit area to take stock of the situation. Condemning the attack, Dhami asserted that the process of identifying all miscreants involved in the incident and taking legal action against them is underway. “All the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)