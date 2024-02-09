Haldwani violence top updates: Death toll rises to 6, police to impose NSA on rioters
Feb 09, 2024 08:38 PM IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami said those who damaged the government and public property will be made to pay.
Haldwani: The Haldwani police on Friday evening said six rioters were killed in Thursday's violence over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa.
- SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI that six rioters were killed in total. Seven people, including a journalist, are being treated at the city's hospitals. A total of 60 people were injured; most of them have been discharged after first aid.
- Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said today that the police are planning to impose the stringent National Security Act against those who attacked police personnel in Haldwani. "Action under the NSA will be taken against unruly elements who attacked police personnel, and indulged in arson and vandalism at the police station in Banbhoolpura," he said. He added that the situation is under control and normalcy will be brought to the city within 24 hours.
- Several BJP MPs claimed the Haldwani violence was part of a conspiracy. "The incident in Haldwani is a conspiracy. Bombs, country pistols, and other weapons were used, and government officials and police were attacked. There should be an order to shoot rioters at sight... There is no need to be lenient with them," said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Yadav.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blamed "polarisation" allegedly created by BJP for the violence. "When the intention is just polarisation, this is what happens... curfews are imposed, look at the incidents in Manipur. In every state, BJP has created a situation where it will benefit from polarisation. Their tried and tested model is to polarise people for votes," she said. "If the police have been attacked it is shameful, it shows how hooliganism is prevailing in BJP-ruled states," she added.
- Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited the city and interacted with police personnel. "The anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the court's direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them. The administration had notified people beforehand. This is highly condemnable. Uttarakhand is 'Dev Bhoomi'...this has never happened here...some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in 'Dev Bhoomi' and took the law into their own hands...journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken...public properties were burned...video footages will be checked, action will be taken...Law will take its own course," he said.
- Dhami said those who damaged the government and public properties will be made to pay for them.
- Earlier today, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh claimed it wasn't communal violence. "The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening," she said.
- She said the property wasn't a madrassa. "It is an empty property that has two structures, which are not registered as religious structures or have been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa," she said.
- The officer said the attack was unprovoked and pre-planned. “The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive would be conducted the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed & the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force”.
- Curfew and shoot-at-sight orders were issued on Thursday after the incident.
With inputs from PTI, ANI
