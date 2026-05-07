‘Half-baked list’: UP’s new cuisine plan faces flak for leaving meat off the menu

Some of Uttar Pradesh’s most recognised non-vegetarian dishes do not appear in the state’s new culinary branding plan. The ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme, which assigns signature foods to each district, has instead focused entirely on vegetarian items. This has led to divided opinions over representation of the state’s full food culture. The ODOC is a Uttar Pradesh government scheme that assigns one or more signature food items to each district of the state. (@AwasthiAwanishK/X) The cabinet has approved the scheme, under which traditional dishes from all districts, such as Lucknow's Rewadi, Agra's Petha, Mathura's Peda, and Meerut's Gajak, will be given a new identity. The initiative focuses on improving packaging, branding and market reach, along with training and financial support for artisans and confectioners. Officials said each district will be assigned a “signature cuisine” that will be standardised, branded and promoted through exhibitions, festivals and digital platforms, along with support for training and improved packaging for local food producers. District-wise cuisine list Lucknow Lucknow – Rewadi, mango products, chaat, malai makhan

Hardoi – Potato puri, laddoo, laujhad

Lakhimpur Kheri – Banana, jaggery, khoya peda, kheer mohan, rasgulla

Raebareli – Spices, mircha pakora, peda

Sitapur – Butter cream, samosa

Unnao – Black berries, samosa, kushali, unusual sweet item In 2019, UNESCO designated Lucknow a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ for its rich Awadhi food culture. This includes kebabs, biryani, nihari, and other traditional street food. Ayodhya Ayodhya – Chandrakala, balushahi, kachori, peda, kulhad dahi-jalebi

Sultanpur – Peda, samosa, kadhai poodi, red peda

Barabanki – Chandrakala, red peda

Amethi – Samosa, jaggery kheer, dumpling

Ambedkar Nagar – Balushahi, chaat, khajla

Gonda – Dahi bada, kachori

Bahraich – Chamcham

Balrampur – Coconut-based sweet, kalakad, chaat

Sravasti – Imarti Western Uttar Pradesh and NCR Agra – Petha, dalmoth

Firozabad – Potato-based snacks like tikki and kachori

Mainpuri – Sohan papdi, potato preparations

Mathura – Peda, khurchan

Aligarh – Dairy products, kachori

Hathras – Hing-based items, sweets

Kasganj – Moong dal halwa, snacks

Meerut – Rewadi, gajak

Ghaziabad – Papad-based items

Gautam Buddh Nagar – Cake and bakery products

Hapur – Papad

Bulandshahr – Kachori, peda

Baghpat – Balushahi, ghewar Central and Bundelkhand Prayagraj – Kachori, samosa, rasmalai

Fatehpur – Bedmi puri, sweets

Kaushambi – Jaggery products

Pratapgarh – Amla-based items

Hamirpur – Dal-based preparations

Mahoba – Date jaggery

Jalaun – Local sweets and snacks

Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Azamgarh – Teheri, carrot halwa

Ballia – Sattu-based dishes

Mau – Litti-chokha

Varanasi – Thandai, lassi, kachori, Banarasi paan

Jaunpur – Imarti, sweets The initiative, announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 8 last year and launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on January 24, follows the ODOP model. The government has allocated ₹150 crore for the programme. Artisans and entrepreneurs will be eligible for a one-time subsidy of up to 25%, capped at ₹20 lakh.

Debate over representation The list has been criticised for being fully vegetarian and for missing several known regional dishes. The programme aims to promote district-level food specialities under a unified brand. Dishes such as Lucknow’s galawati kebab, Awadhi biryani, nihari, Rampur’s mutton korma and Bareilly’s meat preparations are not included. Pushpesh Pant, president of the Cuisine Society of India and food historian, told HT, “I find this exercise laughable and not worthy of serious comment,” adding, “There should at least be a dish that is distinctly identifiable.” He added, “Food doesn’t recognise man-made borders.” He later told PTI, "This seems to be a half-baked move that smacks of bigotry. In short, ignorant nonsense. I love all dishes. All I am saying is why engage in selective discrimination?" A senior MSME official, who asked not to be named, said multiple factors were considered, including branding value and implementation feasibility. Awanish Awasthi, advisor to Yogi Adityanath, wrote on X, “This step will empower local artisans while giving a boost to employment and entrepreneurship. Under the leadership of the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh is creating a new identity in taste, culture and economy.”