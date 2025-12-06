ODOP 2.0 to further boost exports, local industries, self-employment: Yogi

The ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, now a defining feature of Brand Uttar Pradesh, is set to advance to its next phase, ODOP 2.0, which will further boost local industries, self-employment and exports, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Afityanath said the aim of ODOP 2.0 is to ensure that the state’s traditional products become a strong foundation for larger markets, increased exports and sustainable livelihoods. (File)

The chief minister also underscored the need to implement the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC) concept to give each district a unified identity based on its distinctive culinary heritage.

Adityanath noted that in the context of evolving global markets, modern consumer expectations, technological advancement and new benchmarks for quality and packaging, ODOP must now be expanded in a more comprehensive, commercial and outcome-driven manner.

“The aim of ODOP 2.0 is to ensure that the state’s traditional products become a strong foundation for larger markets, increased exports and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

“ODOC reflects the cultural essence of Uttar Pradesh, where every region boasts of a unique food tradition -- some renowned for their halwa, others for their dalmoth. Mapping each district’s signature dishes should be accompanied by efforts to improve quality, hygiene, packaging, branding and marketing. Together, ODOP and ODOC will propel Uttar Pradesh firmly on the path of ‘local to global’,” he added.

It was noted at the meeting that since its launch in 2018, ODOP has become the backbone of UP’s exports and local industries. Over 1.25 lakh toolkits have been distributed, loans exceeding ₹6,000 crore have been sanctioned and more than 8,000 entrepreneurs have received direct marketing support. Thirty Common Facility Centres (CFCs) have been approved, and 44 ODOP products have been granted geotags. ODOP products are now sold on leading e-commerce platforms and account for more than 50% of the state’s total exports. The scheme has earned a national award for the second consecutive year.

Adityanath said ODOP 2.0 is no longer just a scheme but a powerful catalyst for sustainable employment, local enterprise development and export growth. He emphasised the importance of prioritising units and entrepreneurs who performed exceptionally well in the first phase, enabling them to further scale their businesses. Future plans, he said, must strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s products across four key areas: technology, packaging, quality and market reach.

The chief minister said each CFC under ODOP should have expert involvement so that small entrepreneurs can access comprehensive support, including technical guidance, design assistance, packaging solutions and production support, all under one roof.

He further said ODOP products must not remain confined to traditional markets but should be integrated into major retail chains and modern marketplaces. He directed the establishment of dedicated ODOP sections in Unity Malls being set up across various states and emphasised the need to coordinate with major retail networks to ensure prominent placement of Uttar Pradesh’s products.

Additionally, it was discussed that ODOP products will receive certification and enhanced brand value through reputed institutions to further strengthen their identity, enabling UP’s products to establish a distinctive presence in global markets.