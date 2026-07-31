PM Modi forgives students amid abusive video row: 'Let's guide the misguided'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was forgiving students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest, describing them as "misguided children" who deserve guidance rather than punishment or prolonged legal action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (@narendramodi X/ANI Video Grab) (@narendramodi X)

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In a video message shared on his social media handles, the Prime Minister said the language used by some protesters "would not suit any civilised society", but appealed to people to help reform the students instead of seeking retribution.

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"Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses... Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well."

Modi said that while society's anger was understandable, particularly over the language allegedly used by young women, the focus should be on showing them the right path rather than pushing them into legal battles.

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{{^usCountry}} "These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society." {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the students and urged society to do the same. Drawing an analogy, he said that just as people do not break their teeth after accidentally biting their tongue, society should not abandon its own children for their mistakes.

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"Sometimes our tongue comes under our teeth and blood comes out, but we do not break our teeth—because the teeth are ours, and the tongue is ours too. The children are also ours."

Calling on the students to move on from the episode, Modi invited them to contribute to nation-building.

"Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward."

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The Prime Minister's remarks comes on the same day a Zero FIR was registered over a viral video showing a woman allegedly using abusive language against him during the recent Jantar Mantar protest.

The FIR, initially lodged in Noida on July 29 based on a complaint, was transferred to the Delhi Police on Friday as the alleged offence occurred within the national capital's jurisdiction. Police officials said they will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR before deciding the next course of action.