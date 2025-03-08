Hampi gangrape case: Missing male co-traveller found dead; two accused arrested

The Karnataka Police on Saturday said that they have arrested two accused in connection with the alleged gangrape of two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, near Hampi, reported ANI. Six teams were formed to nab the accused, according to the police.(X/@TweetzBallari)

The two arrested accused have been identified as Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai, both residents of Gangavathi city.

“…We arrested two persons - Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai, both from Gangavathi,” SP Koppal, Dr Ram Arasiddi told ANI. “ We have to arrest one more person. They have also given his name, and we will catch him soon as well.”

The Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay operator were allegedly gang-raped near Hampi on March 6. The incident took place when the two women, along with three male tourists - one from the United States and two from India - were stargazing by the banks of Sanapur Lake.

While two of the male tourists - Daniel from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra - managed to escape, the third tourist, identified as Bibash from Odisha, went missing. His body was recovered on Saturday night, the police said.

Hampi gangrape and murder



According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday. After dinner, the 29-year-old homestay operator, along with the Israeli tourist and three male tourists, was sitting by the left bank of the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake, when three men on a motorcycle approached them.

The accused initially inquired about petrol and then demanded ₹100 from the group. When the victims refused, the assailants turned violent, physically assaulting the group, pushing the men into the canal, and then sexually assaulting the women.

"Two of the accused beat the homestay operator, while the third aggressively pushed the three male tourists into the canal. The three accused also hit the homestay operator, leaving her seriously injured," according to the FIR registered in the case, reported PTI.

They also snatched one of the woman's bags, stole two mobile phones and ₹9,500 in cash, according to the FIR.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under sections related to extortion, robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt, gang rape, and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)