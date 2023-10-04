'Handcuffs getting closer': BJP warning to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house on Wednesday, BJP launched a blistering attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "sinner" and the "kingpin" of the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Dubbing the incarcerated AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's right hand and Singh his left, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused the Delhi CM of corruption and alleged that the latter forces his MPs and ministers to fill his coffers.

Arvind Kejriwal(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"His right hand Manish Sisodia has been languishing in jail for the past several months. Both the left hand and the right hand of Kejriwal are involved in corruption. It's Kejriwal who forces his MPs and ministers to commit corruption to fill his coffers," Bhatia said.

Singh, one of the pillars of Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing money-laundering allegations linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam case.

Bhatia claimed one of the accused in the case, Dinesh Arora, had told the Enforcement Directorate that he paid ₹32 lakh to Arvind Kejriwal at his house in the presence of Sanjay Singh.

Also read: ED arrests AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Arora has admitted that he paid ₹32 lakh as a bribe to Kejriwal by a cheque on being asked by Sanjay Singh at the meeting to pay for the party fund," Bhatia said.

He sent out an eerie warning to Kejriwal.

"Handcuffs are getting closer to Arvind Kejriwal…I dare Kejriwal to hold a press conference and clarify if he has not received a bribe of ₹32 lakh by cheque from Arora," he added.

Singh is the second frontline AAP leader in jail in connection with the case. Manish Sisodia, another AAP stalwart, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February.

Also read: Why AAP leader Sanjay Singh is under ED scanner

Earlier today, Kejriwal said nothing would be found at Singh's residence. He ascribed the move to the 2024 general elections. "Nothing will be found at his residence. 2024 elections are coming and they know that they will lose. These are desperate attempts by them. As elections near, all agencies like ED, CBI and will get active," the Delhi CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj called the allegations against his party's leaders as fictitious.

Also read: BJP hoardings in Delhi call for Kejriwal's resignation amid ED raids on AAP MP Sanjay Singh

"This is such a fictitious scam in which investigation is going on for the last 15 months... ED and CBI have conducted raids in at least 1000 places but not even Re 1 has been recovered from anywhere...They will not get anything at the residence of Sanjay Singh as well...BJP is losing the elections, this is the truth," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON