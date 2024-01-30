Hanuman flag row escalates in Karnataka’s Mandya amid political slugfest

The situation in Keragodu village and the district headquarters Mandya remained tense on Monday as security was beefed up a day after a row broke out over the removal of a saffron flag featuring a portrait of Lord Hanuman and replacement by a tricolur, with protests demanding its restoration gaining steam. On Monday, the protesters marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district headquarters of Mandya holding saffron flags. (HT Photo)

Although there has been no violence, the incident led to a political confrontation between the Congress government and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular), who have joined forces with the protesters.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The protesting political parties and Hindu groups demanded that flag with a portrait of Lord Hanuman be reinstated. On Monday, the protesters marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district headquarters of Mandya holding saffron flags amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram”. They raised slogans against the Congress government. BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda were among those who took part. Police resorted to mild lathi charge in Mandya on Monday when a mob attempted to tear the flex of Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the removal of the Hanuman flag in Keragodu village, alleging it as a display of arrogance by the Congress government. Kumaraswamy, draped in a saffron shawl, voiced his discontent during an ongoing protest in Mandya organized by Sangh Parivar. Initiating his speech with the resounding chant of ‘Jai Sriram,’ he criticised the government’s actions.

Addressing protestors in Keragodu, Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the baton charge by police and said, ‘’ “f someone loses an eye due to your actions, would the district superintendent of police replace the eye? Beware, police. I will see how long your game lasts. We will not comply with unjust orders.”

Accusing the government of being responsible for the conflict in Keragodu, Kumaraswamy demanded the suspension of the Mandya district collector, holding him accountable for the situation. Drawing a parallel to the wrath of Hanuman that led to the burning of Lanka, he warned of a similar fate for those responsible. “Having Rama in the name is not enough; one must embody the behaviour of Rama,’ he said, referring to the CM.

Reacting to opposition charge, chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people on the issue with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah said the authorities had to intervene as permission was taken to hoist the tricolour and Kannada flag only.

“BJP is unnecessarily creating things to promote their agenda. The permission was taken to hoist the national flag or Kannada flag. We are not opposed to any flag. Tomorrow they may want to do it (hoist the saffron flag) at the DC (Deputy Commissioner) office, it cannot be done. So, the flag for which the permission was taken should be hoisted, so the district administration has taken action,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He also hit back at the BJP for calling him “anti-Hindu”, and asserted he is a Hindu who loves people from all religions. “ am a Hindu and I love people of all religions. What is Secularism? What is said in the Constitution? He said that I am the one who believes in coexistence and tolerance. Why are they instigating the people? What for? As elections are coming, they are doing all these things. See, we have no objection if they (those who hoisted the saffron flag) had abided by the conditions under which permission was granted by Panchayat, why would the district administration have interfered?” he added.

Deputy chief minister DK ShivakKumar told reporters: ‘ BJP leaders are allegedly attempting to create unrest in society but the government’s top priority is to establish and maintain peace in the state.”

Hitting back, VHP co-secretary Sharan Pumpwell told reporters in Mangaluru that the Karnataka Government has reportedly removed the flag to appease the Muslim community. “If the Hanuman flag is not hoisted again, we will mobilize all Ram devotees for a state-wide Hanuman flag campaign. We intend to display our devotion to Hanuman and convey our sentiments to the government,” he said.

In Bengaluru, the BJP had prepared for a protest at Mysore Bank Circle under the leadership of opposition leader R Ashok. But instead of allowing the protest at the Mysore Bank circle, the police asked BJP Bangalore North district president S. Harish to take permission to protest at the Freedom Park. Police served notices to Harish to leave the place. Despite the police notice, they protested at Mysore Bank Circle. Jayanagara BJP MLA C K Rama Murthy and MLC Tejasvini Sriramesh, leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police and released later. The protest ended before Ashok’s arrival at the spot.