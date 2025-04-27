Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hanumangarhi chief priest to walk out of temple first time in decades to visit Ram Mandir

PTI |
Apr 27, 2025 05:40 PM IST

According to a centuries-old custom, the Gaddi Nasheen is barred from walking out of the temple all his life

Hanumangarhi Temple chief priest will leave his home for the first time to visit the nearby Ram Mandir on Akshay Tritya on April 30.

An illuminated Ram Mandir on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 11. (File image)(HT File)
An illuminated Ram Mandir on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 11. (File image)(HT File)

Bestowed with the title of 'Gaddi Nasheen,' Mahant Prem Das is 70 years old and has never left the temple premises, which is spread over 52 bighas in Ayodhya.

According to a centuries-old custom, the Gaddi Nasheen is barred from walking out of the temple all his life.

Ayodhya resident Prajjwal Singh told PTI, "The tradition that started with the establishment of the temple in the 18th century was so strict that the 'Gaddi Nasheen' was barred from appearing even before local courts."

The break from tradition comes after Mahant Prem Das expressed a desire to visit the Ram Temple.

He conveyed the wish to the Panch (members) of Nirvani Akhara, who unanimously granted him their permission for the visit.

"On Akshay Tritiya, which is on April 30, the Gaddi Nasheen will lead a procession, which will also feature elephants, camels, and horses, from Hanumangarhi to Ram Lalla along with the Akhara's 'Nishaan' (insignia)," Mahant Ramkumar Das, the chief of Nirvani Akhara, said.

He said the chief priest will be accompanied by Naga sadhus, their disciples, devotees, and local traders.

The procession will reach the banks of the Saryu River at 7 am for a ritual bath and then proceed towards the Ram Temple, he said.

On January 22, 2024, an idol of the Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya Temple in a landmark event. Parts of temple still remain under construction.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hanumangarhi chief priest to walk out of temple first time in decades to visit Ram Mandir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On