Happiness over Hyderabad encounter shows people have lost faith in justice system: Kejriwal

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 13:56 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that people are “expressing happiness and satisfaction” over the police encounter of the four persons accused of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana because they are “agitated” over such incidents taking place across the country. He also expressed concern over “loss of trust” in the criminal justice system.

“People across the country are agitated over reports of horrible rape and murder incidents happening across the country. People are in anger over rape cases that have come to light of late - whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad. That’s a reason why people are expressing happiness and satisfaction over the police encounter in Hyderabad,” said Kejriwal on the sidelines of an event.

He further said, “It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. This demands introspection and all governments must come forward and work together towards strengthening the criminal justice system and investigating agencies.”

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Telangana last week were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Kejriwal further urged President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of one of the convicts in December 2012 gangrape incident in Delhi. The petition has been filed by Vinay Sharma.

“It is now with the President and we request him to reject the mercy petition too so that all the convicts are hanged at the earliest.”

On October 27, the prison management in New Delhi had written to Sharma and three other convicts – Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Mukesh Singh - reminding them that the four were on death row. The jail officers told them that they had exhausted their legal options and that the prison department would start the process for their hanging if the four did not file a mercy plea. Of the four convicts, Sharma is the only one to file a mercy plea.

The Delhi government had last week recommended the rejection of his petition.