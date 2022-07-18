‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive will take patriotism into hearts of people: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday interacted with chief ministers of all states/UTs to discuss the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, said a ministry statement.

Under the campaign, the government aims to have the national flag hoisted in every home from August 13-15. The ministry statement said more than 200 million homes and more than 1 billion people will fly the Tricolour for three days and “will rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India”.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a matter of pride for every citizen. During 75 years since Independence, not only have our democratic roots deepened, but today, we are well placed in the global perspective from the developmental point of view,” Shah said during the interaction, said the statement.

Adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a new way, Shah further said: “Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a programme to take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level into the hearts and minds of the people.”

“The success of this programme cannot be achieved only by an idea or through appeals to people. We will be able to take it to the people only through the participation of the Central and state governments and the public,” the minister added.

The minister further directed that from July 22, the Tricolour should be posted on every government website and citizens should place the tricolour on the homepages of their social media accounts.

Shah also touched on the importance of Prabhat Pheris (early morning rounds).

“Prabhat Pheris were a very important part of the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, political parties, government institutions, NGOs and cooperatives should make Prabhat Pheris succesful in their areas. When children, the elderly, youth and teenagers together sing the praise of Mother India, take out Prabhat Pheris in villages with the Tricolour in hand, then the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme will be successful on its own,” Shah said.

He also directed state governments to promote the campaign through local media channels. “We should use all publicity means so that everyone joins this programme,” he said.