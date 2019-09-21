Harayana, Maharashtra assembly elections, bypolls in Oct: Here’s the schedule

india

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for assembly election in Haryana and Maharashtra along with the schedule for by-polls to more than 60 seats across 18 states.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said voting for the assembly seats in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-polls on 64 seats in 18 states will be held on October 21 and counting on October 24.

The by-polls will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the important dates announced by the Election Commission:

For assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra:

Issue of notification: September 27

Last date for filing nominations: October 4

Date for scrutiny of nominations: Oct 5

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: Oct 7

Date of polling: Oct 21

Date of counting: Oct 24

Date before which election shall be completed: Oct 27

For by-polls:

Issue of notification: September 23

Last date for filing nominations: Sept 30

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 1

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: Oct 3

Date of polling: Oct 21

Date of counting: Oct 24

Date before which election shall be completed: Oct 27

