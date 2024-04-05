Harish Rawat's ‘advice’ to Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls: ‘Rediscover hunger for power’

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday gave a word advice to the grand old party to “rediscover the hunger for power” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He also voiced concern over BJP workers filling the “vacuum” left by the Congress party at all stages. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat

“We have to rediscover and develop that hunger for power within ourselves. Otherwise, we will continue to cede more ground to the BJP after every election…d. We cannot aspire to hold our own in villages and localities unless we beat the BJP at every level. The need of the hour for the Congress is to revive and reinvent itself so that the party could have its leaders elected at every level,” Rawat told news agency ANI.

The Congress leader added, “Our partners in the INDIA bloc are helping us renew our hunger for success and power…At this stage, every Congressman should come out in full strength, overcoming the hurdles that the ruling party in the state and Centre has created for us. We will struggle to achieve electoral success unless we go into elections with a strong resolve and a do-or-die approach.”

“Despite being in power in several states and the Centre, the BJP is better and more efficient in how it practices its politics on the ground. So, if we are to beat them, we need to be more efficient in how we mobilise our resources on the ground,” Rawat told ANI.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in a seven-phased manner starting from April 19. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.

Earlier in the day, Congress party released its manifesto or ‘Nyay Patra’ for the upcoming elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. The grand old party, in its manifesto, emphasised on ’Paanch Nyay' (five pillars of justice) - ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its election promises for Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from ANI)