Harivansh re-elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman; Oppn walks out

Harivansh was re-elected unopposed as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a third consecutive term on Friday, with opposition boycotting the election and staging a walkout in protest. No opposition candidate was fielded against the Janata Dal (United) leader after President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh to the Upper House. Harivansh was first elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman in 2018. (ANI)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the government should have first filled the Lok Sabha deputy speaker’s post, which has been vacant since 2019. “It would have been better if they had appointed anyone they wished to that post,” he said.

Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party members walked out of the House, questioning the timing of the election and the government’s approach to key parliamentary appointments. “What was the need to rush this election in a special three-day sitting when assembly polls are underway in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?” asked TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien. He said no Lok Sabha deputy speaker has been appointed in seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harivansh, describing his re-election as a reflection of confidence in his conduct. He said Harivansh’s experience and ability to carry all sides along contributed to improving the proceedings in the Upper House.

A former journalist from Bihar, Harivansh was first elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman in 2018. The deputy chairman performs the chair’s duties in the absence of the vice president, who is the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.