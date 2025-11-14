Harnaut election result 2025 Live: ECI set to announce results

Live

Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates

Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Harnaut constituency, along with the polling results of all Bihar Assembly seats, on Friday (November 14). The voting in Harnaut took place on November 6, as part of the first phase of polling in the state. Harnaut is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, and the constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.12 per cent. Meanwhile, Bihar had an overall voter turnout of 66.91 per cent. The sitting MLA from the Harnaut seat is Hari Narayan Singh from the Janata Dal United, and he won his seat in 2020 by a margin of 27, 241 votes. He polled 65,404 votes, and his closest rival, Mamata Devi (LGP), got 38,163 votes. He is contesting this year too. The other candidates for this year are Dharmandra Kumar from AAP, Kanhaiya Lal Yadav from Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik), Arun Kumar (INC), Kamlesh Paswan (Jan Suraaj Party), Prem Ranjan Kumar (Jantantrik Lokhit Party), Indrasen Priyadarshi (Rashtriya Sanatan Party), Dhananjay Kumar (Vikas Vanchit Insan Party). The independent candidates are Anirudh Kumar, Pintu Paswan, Vinay Bhushan Kumar. The polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 was held in two phases this month. The state is currently in political turmoil, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking to retain his power amid a growing challenge from the opposition. The NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), narrowly retained power in the 2020 assembly elections in the state, with 125 seats, which was just above the majority mark of 122. In these elections, Nitish Kumar's JD(U)-BJP alliance, backed by HAM and other NDA partners, is aiming to bag another term, but faces a strong challenge from the RJD-Congress-led India bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav. He is aiming to oust the long-serving Bihar CM. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is making its debut by contesting all 243 seats. ...Read More

