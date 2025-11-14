Harnaut election result 2025 Live: ECI set to announce results
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Harnaut is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, and the constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.12 per cent.
- 2 Mins agoWho is the incumbent MLA?
- 13 Mins agoNitish Kumar’s stronghold
- 17 Mins agoWhere is Harnaut located in Bihar?
- 17 Mins agoWhen did the voting in Harnaut take place?
- 23 Mins agoGood morning and welcome everyone
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Harnaut constituency, along with the polling results of all Bihar Assembly seats, on Friday (November 14). The voting in Harnaut took place on November 6, as part of the first phase of polling in the state. Harnaut is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, and the constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.12 per cent. Meanwhile, Bihar had an overall voter turnout of 66.91 per cent. The sitting MLA from the Harnaut seat is Hari Narayan Singh from the Janata Dal United, and he won his seat in 2020 by a margin of 27, 241 votes. He polled 65,404 votes, and his closest rival, Mamata Devi (LGP), got 38,163 votes. He is contesting this year too....Read More
The other candidates for this year are Dharmandra Kumar from AAP, Kanhaiya Lal Yadav from Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik), Arun Kumar (INC), Kamlesh Paswan (Jan Suraaj Party), Prem Ranjan Kumar (Jantantrik Lokhit Party), Indrasen Priyadarshi (Rashtriya Sanatan Party), Dhananjay Kumar (Vikas Vanchit Insan Party). The independent candidates are Anirudh Kumar, Pintu Paswan, Vinay Bhushan Kumar.
The polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 was held in two phases this month. The state is currently in political turmoil, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking to retain his power amid a growing challenge from the opposition.
The NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), narrowly retained power in the 2020 assembly elections in the state, with 125 seats, which was just above the majority mark of 122. In these elections, Nitish Kumar's JD(U)-BJP alliance, backed by HAM and other NDA partners, is aiming to bag another term, but faces a strong challenge from the RJD-Congress-led India bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav. He is aiming to oust the long-serving Bihar CM. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is making its debut by contesting all 243 seats.
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Who is the incumbent MLA?
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The incumbent MLA from Harnaut since 2020 is Hari Narayan Singh of the Janata Dal (United). He is contesting for JD(U) once again.
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar’s stronghold
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Harnaut is regarded as a stronghold of Nitish Kumar. The Bihar CM contested this seat several times early in his career. The Harnaut seat saw Nitish Kumar make his assembly debut in 1985.
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Where is Harnaut located in Bihar?
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Harnaut is a general category seat in Nalanda district. It is one of the seven assembly segments under the Nalanda parliamentary seat and was established in 1972. Harnaut consists of Harnaut, Chandi and Nagar Nausa community development blocks. The area is renowned for its extensive farmlands and proximity to numerous historical sites.
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: When did the voting in Harnaut take place?
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Voting in Harnaut took place on November 6 and was part of the first phase of polling. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.12 per cent.
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Good morning and welcome everyone
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Good morning, everyone! The counting of votes and announcement of trends for the Bihar Elections 2025 will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Meanwhile, the final results are expected to be announced by the evening.