Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case
Holding the laxity shown by people as the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged them not to let their guard down against the infection unless the situation may turn “dangerous”.
“With vaccines available now, people feel they should not wear masks. Maximum people hang their masks around their neck, some keep it in their pocket and some do not use it at all,” the minister said here on Saturday evening.
Covid-19 cases have again started rising at some places in the country for the past some time and the laxity shown by people towards the infection is the basic reason behind it, Vardhan said, adding that the situation may turn “dangerous”.
“If we do not follow Covid appropriate behavior, then coronavirus will go away slowly from the country and the world,” he said.
“I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the Covid appropriate behavior get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against Covid-19,” said Vardhan.
Vardhan also said there was no need for vaccination for all while asserting that the two vaccines developed in the country are completely safe and effective.
The vaccination drive should also be turned into a mass movement, he said, adding that the vaccines are available at 50,000 government and private health facilities in the country.
He said the priority groups have been set after keeping in the mind the scientific criteria and studying the behavior of Covid-19.
“You know that the behavior of Covid virus is dynamic and the vaccination process is also dynamic. Under this dynamic process, the criteria will be expanded as and when time requires,” he said.
Asserting that saving lives is a priority for the government, the minister said ₹35,000 crores had been earmarked in the Union Budget for the Covid-19 vaccination.
He expressed concern over the rise in cases in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
Vardhan also inaugurated a national resource centre for oral health care of children and elderly, an advanced PET-CT facility, 384 slice dual source CT scan and a refractive surgery suite at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.
Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam
Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA
Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin
Ashoka students seek return of professors
A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks
Amid surge, BMC to conduct random tests at public places without consent
120mn doses ordered as vaccine urgency deepens
Varsity students plan two-day class boycott
- 150 academics write to varsity, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’.
Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: Farmers' union
Harsh Vardhan says laxity shown by people behind spike in daily case
Digital platforms promote transparency, corruption-free atmosphere: Javadekar
- Prakash Javadekar's remark comes in the backdrop of new rules notified by the government last month that will govern online content.
Arindam Bagchi succeeds Anurag Srivastava as MEA spokesperson
- Before this, Bagchi was serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters.
Raised human rights issues, says US defence secretary. A strong rebuttal follows
Banks to remain closed for 14 days in April: Check dates here
- The RBI listed bank holidays are not observed uniformly across the country, and varies from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country