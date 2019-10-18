Haryana Assembly Election 2019: ‘Vote for us again, will look after you with full power’: PM Modi urges voters in Haryana’s Hisar

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters in Haryana to reelect his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Monday’s assembly elections as he promised to take the state to the path of “double engine” of development.

PM Modi was addressing his second election rally of the day in Haryana and his fifth one for the October 21 assembly election. “You have given us the opportunity to serve you in Delhi and Haryana for the last five years. Most of the time was used to remove bad things. Now, I have to look after you with full power and the Haryana government has to as well,” PM Modi said.

“I spent the last five years removing mismanagement, filling pits and removing weaknesses. Now, I have to look for you with full force and Haryana government too. The power of the double engine has to be run at a fast speed,” he said.

The Prime Minister once again asserted that his government will stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana.

“If I decide to do something, I stop only when I have finished with it. The water which rightfully belongs to you will no longer flow into Pakistan. All the necessary steps have also been taken for this. We have started India’s biggest water campaign so that every house and every farm gets sufficient water,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the sons of Haryana who sacrifice their lives for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The greatest satisfaction I got by removing Article 370 [from Jammu and Kashmir] is that I have paid a true tribute to the sacrifice of those brave soldiers,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had targeted the Congress party during another election rally in Gohana and alleged that Pakistan uses the grand old party to strengthen its case globally on issues against India.

“When we talk of surgical strikes or Balakot, they don’t like it. When we talk of Swachh Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets a stomach ache and if by chance anyone says Balakot then the Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally. What sort of chemistry is this?” he had asked.

Haryana, along with Maharashtra, will vote on October 21 in a single phase. And, the results will be declared on October 24.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:48 IST