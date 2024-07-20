Haryana assembly elections: Sunita Kejriwal to announce 'Kejriwal's guarantees' today

Haryana elections: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will unveil "Kejriwal's guarantees" for Haryana on Saturday ahead of assembly election in the state, news agency PTI reported, citing the Aam Aadmi Party. Sunita Kejriwal will launch "Kejriwal's guarantees" during a town hall in Panchkula. Sunita Kejriwal during a roadshow in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

AAP Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta said the town hall will begin at 1pm at the city's Indradhanush Auditorium.

"Some of the notable figures will come to attend the event. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak will be a part of the event. All the AAP leaders in Haryana will attend the event," said Gupta, according to ANI.

He also added that the Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to contest all 90 assembly seats.

The party also announced that it will be contesting the polls in Haryana on its own. Earlier, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the AAP contested one seat in Haryana in alliance with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is preparing for 90 assembly seats, preparations are going on at every booth. The people of Haryana want Arvind Kejriwal...” Sushil Gupta said.

"Every person wants Haryana to get 24-hour electricity and water like Delhi and Punjab. Every person should get employment, and drug abuse and crime should be curbed. Haryana needs change..." he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sandeep Pathak had kicked off the party’s campaign for the Haryana assembly elections from Karnal on June 25.

Sunita Kejriwal, who was to chair the event, had to give it a miss as the former’s bail hearing in the Delhi excise policy case was also scheduled on the day. Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody in an excise policy related case.

Currently, Haryana is ruled by a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 are expected to take place on or before October 2024, as the current Assembly's tenure is set to end on November 3 this year.