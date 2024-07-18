AAP to contest solo in 2024 Haryana Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced at a press conference on Thursday that they will be contesting the 2024 Haryana assembly elections on their own. Punjab chief minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann announced during a press conference that the party would contest solo in the upcoming Haryana elections

During the conference in Chandigarh, where AAP MPs Sanjay Singha and Sandeep Pathak were present, Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann said that the AAP would contest the upcoming elections in full force.

AAP had previously allied with the Congress party, and gained one seat in the Haryana Lok Sabha election. Now they will be contesting in all 90 assembly seats solo.

Mann told ANI, “The Aam Aadmi Party has decided that it will contest the Haryana assembly elections with full force. We have governments in Delhi and Punjab; half of Haryana touches Delhi and half of Haryana touches Punjab. The people of Haryana appealed to us, that's why we came here. ”

Mann also added that, “Haryana gave a chance to the BJP, Congress and all parties, but everyone looted. Now bring Kejriwal.”

The Punjab chief minister also added that AAP will help bring change for the people of Haryana who have had the same double-engine government for 10 years. He stated that AAP will form a team, contest elections and defeat the ruling party.

During the conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also spoke about the issues faced by the people of Haryana. “Unemployment is the biggest problem in Haryana. Agniveer Yojana is a betrayal of the soldiers of the country. Farmers are troubled in Haryana.”

He also questioned the current government in the state and said," What did the double-engine government give? The demands of the farmers were trampled upon. Kejriwal will change the condition of Haryana. Today people have hope from the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Haryana is one of the eight states that will be holding legislative assembly elections this year. The coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jananayak Janta Party (JJP) are currently in power.

Haryana's assembly elections are supposed to take place around October 2024, as the current assembly's tenure will end in November. The election schedule has not been announced yet.

With inputs from ANI, PTI