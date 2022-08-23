Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat, 41, died of a heart attack on Monday night in Goa, her family said on Tuesday.

Vatan Dhaka, a relative of Phogat, said that they were informed about her death on Tuesday morning and that she is survived by her daughter.

Phogat’s personal assistant, Sudhir Sangwan, could not be reached as his number was switched off even as her family rushed from Haryana’s Fatehabad to Goa to bring back her body. In 2016, her husband, Sanjay Phogat, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana assembly election from Adampur but lost to Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has since defected to the BJP. The two met last week and said they will carry forward developmental works in Adampur.

Phogat claimed to be in contention for BJP’s ticket to contest the by-poll to the Adampur seat, which Bishnoi vacated after leaving Congress.

